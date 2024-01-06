Live
- Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of ENC visits INS Chilka
- Kapu Ramachandra Reddy suits YSRCP, says will contest independent
- Ananya Panday’s Youthful Denim Delight: Crafting Effortless Street Style Statements
- World Day Of War Orphans 2024: Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes
- ‘Guntur Kaaram’ creates a record in USA; here are the details
- T-Series bags NTR’s ‘Devara’ audio rights
- Kamal Haasan ‘Thug Life’ is hitting sets from this date
- ‘Ayalaan’ trailer leaves an enduring mark
- Congress moves pawns to get hold of GWMC
- Ayodhya case litigant Ansari gets Ram temple invitation, says will attend
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 06 January, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 06 January, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 58,000 with a fall of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 63,270 with a fall of Rs. 110.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 78,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS