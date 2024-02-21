Live
- Cryogenic engine of LVM3 rocket completes ground qualification tests: ISRO
- Enhancing Business Resilience Against Rising Cyber Extortion Threats
- PM Modi to roll out projects worth Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat tomorrow
- HCA announces Rs 10 lakh cash prize to Hyderabad team
- Warangal Mayor caught in no man’s land
- 'Yashasvi has not learnt from you': Hussain slams Duckett
- I-League: Sreenidi Deccan rout Aizawl FC 5-1
- Word Table Tennis Championships: Indian men, women enter knock-out phase
- Apple's 'iRing' Development Rushes Amid Samsung's Smart Ring Announcement
- 71st Miss World contestants converge in Delhi
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 21 February, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 21 February, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,340 with a fall of Rs. 100 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 62,470 with a fall of Rs. 120.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 76,900 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS