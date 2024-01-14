Live
- Warangal: ‘BJP using Ram Mandir to hide its failures’
- Students share their ideas on Viksit Bharat@2047
- Bhaskarasya Yatha Tejo Makarasthasya Vardhate
- Fire breaks out in MLA's company in Chirala, no casualties reported
- Discover the enchanting allure of Lakshadweep
- The flavours of Andhra & Telangana coming alive during Sankranti
- A struggle between inclusivity & elitism
- ‘Traditional Indian Diet’ is the preferred choice
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 14 January, 2024
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 14 January, 2024
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 14 January, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 13 January, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 58,000 with a hike of Rs. 300 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 63,270 with a hike of Rs. 320.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS