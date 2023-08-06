Live
- No-confidence motion against govt to be moved on Aug 8 by Cong-led Oppn in Lok Sabha
- As JD(U)-RJD govt nears one-year mark, alliance politics under scrutiny
- Will not be a member of next Telangana Assembly, says Raja Singh
- FIR: Edelweiss intimidated Nitin Desai vide EOW, NCLT, DRT; tried to grab his studio
- Chandrababu emphasises on connection of rivers to overcome water problems
- Raj Bhavan summons Transport officials, as uncertainty over TSRTC Bill continues
- PM lays foundation stone for the development of 50 railway stations across SCR
- Imran's arrest is internal matter of Pakistan: US State Department
- Women in large numbers take part in 'Handloom Sari Walk'
- Rajouri encounter enters day 2, one terrorist killed
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today hiked, check the rates on 06 August, 2023
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam hiked for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 06 August 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been hiked. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 55,150 with a hike of Rs. 200 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,160 with a hike of Rs. 210.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 78,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
