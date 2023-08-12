Live
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashed, check the rates on 12 August, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 12 August 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 54,550 with a fall of Rs. 150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,510 with a fall of Rs. 160.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 76,200 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
