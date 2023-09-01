Live
- IIT K develops new ‘protective layer for microwave metamaterial absorbers’
- Provide comfortable facilities to cultural teams: JEO
- Nehru Memorial Museum And Library Renamed: India's Historical Institution Gets New Identity"
- These OnePlus phones to get Android 14-based OxygenOS in September
- Visakhapatnam: Liquid iron gets spilled
- Vijay Deverakonda video on ‘Kushi’ goes viral
- Tirupati: Civic chief takes up door-to-door survey for verification of voters list
- Telangana Government releases schedule for Teacher transfers
- Yuva Galam Padayatra entered East Godavari District
- Tirupati: National Lok Adalat to be held on Sept 9
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 01 September, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 01 September 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 55,150 with a hike of Rs. 150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,160 with a hike of Rs. 160.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 80,700 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS