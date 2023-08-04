Live
- Several steps taken to increase organ donations says Mansukh Mandaviya
- Admission refused under EWS category: HC seeks 2 private schools’ response
- Delhi Metro extends UPI payment facility across entire network
- ‘Red diary’ can’t be more authentic proof of Raj govt’s corruption: BJP
- Lucknow emerging as industrial & logistic hub: CBRE
- Delhi HC allows Tihar Jail superintendent's plea to produce Yasin Malik via video conference
- APCOB played a crucial role for unliftment of farmers, says YS Jagan
- Apple surpasses 1 billion paid subscriptions across its services
- Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, EC in PIL against Oppn parties using acronym 'INDIA'
- Supreme Court adjourns Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 04 August 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 54,950 with a fall of Rs. 150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,959 with a fall of Rs. 160.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 78,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
