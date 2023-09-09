Live
- Need to change environment of global trust deficit to relationship of trust: Modi
- Director Raghavendra Rao condemns Chandrababu arrest, says no democracy in state
- CID arrests TDP chief with all evidences only, Says Peddireddy
- The real joy of Alina Khan - Biba of ‘Joyland’
- First all-women Pune team scales ‘challenging’ Mt Sudarshan
- The versatility of lip and cheek tints
- POEM procedure safe for treating Achalasia Cardia: Expert
- Threads rolls out ‘keyword search’ to more countries, including India
- Chandrababu arrest: No veneagance, had evidence, YSRCP
- Lokesh left for Vijayawada
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 09 September, 2023
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 09 September 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 54,850 with a fall of Rs. 150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,840 with a fall of Rs. 160.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
