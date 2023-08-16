Live
- Vijayawada: DRM launches ‘Clean India-New India’ Selfie Point
- CJI Chandrachud announces release of handbook on combating gender stereotypes
- Chandrayan moves closer to Moon
- TS TET 2023: Deadline for submission of application to end today
- Tech firms show pink slips to 2.26 lakh people this year
- Delhi: Woman Arrested For Killing Her Boyfriend's 11-Year-Old Son
- New Delhi: Harmony, good education, healthcare, 24X7 electricity must to become ‘vishwaguru’: Kejriwal
- New Delhi: Court seeks ED’s response on PFI members’ bail pleas
- Srikakulam: Independence Day celebrated on grand note
- New Delhi: DG Prisons announces remission of 1,387 convicts
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 16 August, 2023
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 16 August 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 54,550 with a fall of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,510 with a fall of Rs. 110.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 76,000 per kilogram
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
