Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 18 August, 2023

Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 18 August 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 54,100 with a fall of Rs. 350 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,020 with a fall of Rs. 380.



In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 75,700 per kilogram with a fall of Rs. 500.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.