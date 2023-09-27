Live
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari reiterates Naidu has not done anything wrong, says worked for people
- Karimnagar DCCB bags national awards
- Govt releases Rs 87 crore to Nalgonda Municipality
- GRT Jewellers brings back Bangle Mela
- Tri-Commissionerates keeps all arrangements in place for Ganesh immersions
- LG unveils OLEDC3X smart TV in Hyderabad
- World Tourism Day event held
- GHMC makes all arrangements for smooth conduct on Ganesh immersions in city
- Gita Gopinath meets Andhra students at IMF
- Post-split with BJP, AIADMK to appoint organisers in each TN Assembly seat
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 27 September, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 27 September 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 54,750 with a fall of Rs. 200 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,730 with a fall of Rs. 220.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,600 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS