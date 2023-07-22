Live
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on July 22, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on July 22: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashes. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 55,400 with a fall of Rs. 300 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,440 with a fall of Rs. 310.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 82,000 per kilogram with a fall of Rs. 400.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
