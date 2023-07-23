Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on July 23, 2023

Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on July 23: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashes. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 55,150 with a fall of Rs. 250 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,160 with a fall of Rs. 280.



In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 80,500 per kilogram with a fall of Rs. 1500.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.