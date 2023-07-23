Live
- Non-basmati rice export ban leaves NRIs in lurch
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd July 2023
- Ways to deal with your child’s junk food consumption
- Nenu Super Woman: Why this woman business reality show is a must watch!
- Rajitha Ravula crafted an enduring image for herself as a fashion trailblazer
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on July 23, 2023
- Gold rates in Bangalore today slashes check the rates on July 23
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on July 23, 2023
- Zeal & devotion must for temple administrators: TTD EO
- Civil society groups stage protest against Manipur shocker
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on July 23, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on July 23: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashes. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 55,150 with a fall of Rs. 250 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,160 with a fall of Rs. 280.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 80,500 per kilogram with a fall of Rs. 1500.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS