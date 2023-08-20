Live
- Ramagundam BJP leader Koushik Hari to join BRS soon
- Social media users should be more careful about its impact, reach: SC
- Agnihotri's Vaccine War and Prabhas Salaar hit screens on the same day
- Actress Malashree daughter Radhana changes name to Aradhanaa
- Govt slaps 40% export duty on onions
- Govt using G20 as poll drive: Congress
- Mental health awareness: What are visual hallucinations?
- New blood test to detect 18 diseases in kids
- Transform Your Home with Festive Interior Decor Ideas
- Visakhapatnam: Thieves get away with a silver crown from temple
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on 20 August, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam stable for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 20 August 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been stable. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 54,100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,020.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 75,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS