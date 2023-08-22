Live
- Nagarjuna turns another choreographer into director!
- ‘Mega 157’ announcement to be done within few minutes
- Varun Tej thanks Praveen Sattaru for choosing him in ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’
- 8-yr-old national level Chess player denied entry in state tournament
- 12,000 houses to be allotted in a month says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan
- World Championships: Prannoy, Sen advance to second round
- Bengaluru: Complete filling of 24 lakes in Bagepalli by March 31 says Minister N S Boseraju
- K L Rahul makes Asia Cup cut with a rider
- Bengaluru: I am following what HD Kumaraswamy has said says DK Shivakumar
- Accused arrested for growing ganja at house
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on 22 August, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam stable for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 22 August 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been stable. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 54,150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,070 after a hike of Rs. 50 on Monday.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 75,700 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS