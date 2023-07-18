Live
- Gopalpur Port achieves record cargo loading
- College toppers felicitated in Dhenkanal
- Girls oppose merger of their school with boys’ school
- Opening of all gates of Puri temple demanded
- Fake doctor arrested in Digapahandi
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana today
- TN BJP wants Stalin to take up Mekedatu dam issue during Oppn joint meet
- Posters on Nitish Surface in Bengaluru
- Senior Congress leader Oomen Chandi passes away
- INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata arrive in Jakarta, Indonesia
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on July 18, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam stable for the day
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on July 18: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been stable. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 54,980 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,980.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 81,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS