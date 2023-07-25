Live
- A funky love promo from ‘Tillu Square’ garners youth attention; announces first single
- Telangana’s tomato farmer earns Rs 2 crore
- Elon Musk might be sued for rebranding Twitter to X.com soon: All details
- Warangal to bear brunt of heavy rains today
- Rare record: ‘Baby’ beats ‘Sarileru..,’ ‘Sakaru Vari..’ and ‘Sarainodu’
- Hyderabad: Brain dead girl’s organs donated to save lives!
- Driver killed as ambulance turns turtle after hitting divider in Hyd
- Apple to bring a truly bezel-less and notch-free iPhone display
- Missing IIT Hyderabad student found dead
- Intensity of rain to increase in Odisha
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on July 24, 2023
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam stable for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on July 24: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been stable. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 55,150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,160.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 80,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
