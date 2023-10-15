Live
- TPCC chief, CLP leader figure in Congress’ first list for Telangana
- World famous Mysuru Dasara celebration inagurated by music director Hamsalekha
- Asian Games silver medallist to compete
- ‘Ravan Wala Baba’ lives on in Titarpur
- LG expresses concern over spike in stubble fires
- New Delhi: Supreme Court slaps Rs 5 lakh cost on petitioner
- Alumni remember days at Hindu College boys’ hostel
- Woman robbed of 6 tolas gold jewellery while playing Bathukamma in Mulugu
- Former MLC Balasani resigned BRS party
- LeT terror module busted with arrest of two
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on October 15, 2023
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam stable for the day
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 15 October 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been stable. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 55,400 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,440.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
