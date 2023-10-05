Live
- Rajamahendravaram: World Space Week celebrations from today
- PL Stock Report: Westlife Foodworld (WESTLIFE IN) - Company Update – Near term demand pressures, LT story intact - Downgrade to 'HOLD'
- Constable along with family commits suicide in Kadapa
- National Poetry Day
- Visakhapatnam: A host of events to mark ‘World Space Week Celebrations 2023’
- 3 Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in October 2023: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G and more
- Vizianagaram: 27,000 new houses mooted at ZP meet
- Regional sarees for the win
- ACB court to begin hearing Naidu's bail petition in a while, AAG Ponnavolu arrives at court
- Visakhapatnam: Impressive weaves and crafts on display
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on October 5, 2023
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam stable for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 5 October 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been stable. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 52,590 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 57,370.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 73,100 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
