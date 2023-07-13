Live
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surged, check the rates on July 13, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam hiked for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on July 13: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 54,650 with a hike of Rs. 200 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,620 with a hike of Rs. 210.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,000 per kilogram with a fall of Rs. 100.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
