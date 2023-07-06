Live
- Working Women cannot stake heavy compensation from husband
- Delhi Government Faces Suffocation of Services As Lieutenant Governor's Order Restricts Engagement Of Advisors
- PL Sector Report - Agro Chemicals - Apr-Jun’23 Earnings Preview – Lackluster performance likely in 1Q’24
- Threads: Meta Launches Twitter Rival App - How to Download and Use
- Hyderabad: Three-day workshop on Cell Culture Technology concludes
- Kidnapping of girls’ rock Hyderabad
- Supreme Court to Hear Delhi Government's Plea Against Delhi Services Ordinance As AAP Protests Intensify
- Hyderabad City to host first-ever Livestock, Dairy and Fisheries Trade Expo conclave
- Two fishermen were electrocuted to death in West Godavari
- Dedicated medical clinic for transgenders opened at Osmania hospital
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surged, check the rates on July 6, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on July 6: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 54,250 with a hike of Rs. 100, while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,160 with a hike of Rs. 100.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 75,800 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS