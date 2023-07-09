Live
- JP Nadda's meeting the 11 state presidents begins in Hyderabad
- A major initiative in harnessing green energy for industry
- KCR pays tribute to singer Saichand at his memorial ceremony
- Vitamin-D good for heart, but more research needed for Indians: Experts
- Two fishermen missing in the Bay of Bengal
- Newly constructed School Wall in Delhi Collapsed
- 50% rebate on traffic penalties re-introduced
- 41% surge in airfares likely to slow down industry's long-term recovery
- Congress, Janardhana Reddy fear BJP will unleash agencies again pre-2024
- Narayana Murthy shares lessons on building a startup
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surged, check the rates on July 9, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on July 8: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 54,550 with a surge of Rs. 400, while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,510 with a surge of Rs. 440
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 76,700 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS