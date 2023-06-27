Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surged, check the rates on June 27

Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on June 27:Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today have surged. Going by today's rates, the gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,350 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold also surged and is trading at Rs. 59,280 with a hike of Rs. 100.



While the silver rate in the cosmopolitan city is Rs. 75,200 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.