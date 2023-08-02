Live
- Robust biz model key for startups’ success
- Yudha Bheri: Jagan destroyed irrigation sector, slams Naidu
- BJP demands explanation on state’s revenue
- ‘Jailer’ team coming with a new trend; team to unleash ‘Showcase’
- Vijay Deverakonda creates curiosity with his tweet
- Grim situation prevails in Krishna basin dams in state
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
- SIIMA announces nominations; ‘RRR’ gets highest in Telugu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surged, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
- Meditation helps tackle tension
Just In
Robust biz model key for startups’ success
Yudha Bheri: Jagan destroyed irrigation sector, slams Naidu
BJP demands explanation on state’s revenue
‘Jailer’ team coming with a new trend; team to unleash ‘Showcase’
Vijay Deverakonda creates curiosity with his tweet
Grim situation prevails in Krishna basin dams in state
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 02 August 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashes. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 55,400 with a hike of Rs. 150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,450 with a hike of Rs. 160.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 81,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS