Live
- Khammam: Tight security in place for counting day
- DK Shiva Kumar to arrive in Hyderabad today ahead of election results
- 9 YouTube channels spreading fake news, misinformation in India, reveals PIB; check list
- Maruti Suzuki sales rise 3.39% to 1.64 lakh units
- Stock market rallies on macro data, FII inflows
- Leaked! Samsung Galaxy S24 to Offer Flattened Screen, Titanium Build, and More
- Mfg sector sees robust growth during Nov
- Della Leaders Club opens Hyd Chapter
- Tirupati: Octopus mock drill held at Govindaraja Swamy temple
- GST mop-up zooms 15% to Rs 1.68 lakh cr
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 02 December, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 02 December: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,700 with a hike of Rs. 200 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 62,950 with a hike of Rs. 220.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 82,600 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS