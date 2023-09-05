Live
- Narayana Hospital to conduct camp on pimples from today
- Govt making medical education out of reach for BCs, alleges TDP
- Dr Chandi Kumari receives Best Teacher Award from SOLETE
- Advantages of pursuing MSc in Data Science
- Gadkari keeps `3-trn infra projects on fast track
- Murmu unveils 12-foot statue of Gandhi at Rajghat
- Chittoor: ZP chief G Srinivasulu sets Oct 30 deadline for govt buildings’ completion
- Will strive for ‘state art’ status to Kalamkari: TTD Chairman
- Tirupati: SPMVV partners with TeamLease EdTech to bridge skill gap
- Education Minister, Animal Husbandry Minister inaugurate classrooms
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 05 September, 2023
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 05 September 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 55,300 with a hike of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,320 with a hike of Rs. 120.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 80,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
