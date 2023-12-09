Live
- Government should take responsibility for cyclone loss: BJP
- Rajamahendravaram: Annual conference of APDF tomorrow
- OpenAI working with ex-Twitter India head to navigate AI landscape: report
- I.N.D.I.A block a non-entity in Kerala
- Damage due to cyclone Chandrababu Naidu flays govt for failure to take precautionary measures
- BRS chief KCR elected as leader of legislative party in assembly
- Limitations of Microsoft Edge Copilot AI in Summarizing YouTube Videos
- Visakhapatnam: ‘Submarine Day’ celebrated at ENC
- Star Cement in Rs 22,000-cr capex drive
- Bulls gallop as RBI ups growth prediction
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 09 December, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 09 December: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,700 with a hike of Rs. 150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 62,950 with a hike of Rs. 170
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 80,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS