Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 16 September, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 16 September 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 54,710 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,640.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
