Live
- High alert issued at AOB amid Maoists annual Varotsavams from tomorrow
- Rail coach restaurant inaugurated in Vijayawada
- Chandrayaan-3 Vinayaka pandal big hit in Mahbubnagar
- PL Technical Research: BUY ITC - TECHNICAL PICK
- The iPhone 15 phones charging speed will leave you stunned
- IISER Bhopal team conducts genome sequencing of Indian gooseberry plant
- Machilipatnam: Re-verification of deleted voters completed
- Four electrocuted while putting up KTR welcome flexi in Qutbullapur
- Karimnagar: Bharosa’s Bluetooth for blind
- Reservation will be BJP’s biggest boon to women: Jayashree
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 20 September, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 20 September 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 55,210 with a hike of Rs. 150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,230 with a hike of Rs. 160.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 78,300 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS