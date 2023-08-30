Live
- Chittoor: Couple dies in an elephant attack
- Children should be encouraged in sports along with studies: Collector
- Chandrayaan 3 Reveals Lunar Surface Elements And Temperature Extremes
- Jagadish helps girl to realise her dream of studying engg
- AAP Spokesperson Suggests Arvind Kejriwal As Leader For Opposition Alliance INDIA
- Hyderabad: Fake certificate racket busted
- I am happy Tilak Varma got a place in the sqaud: Vijay Deverakonda
- Controversy Erupts As Congress Leader Offers Reward For Tongue Of SP Leader Over Religion Remark
- YS Jagan extends Rakhi Pournami wishes to women across the state
- Karimnagar: ‘Warranty Me’ founder becomes most promising entrepreneur
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 30 August, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 30 August 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 54,700 with a hike of Rs. 250 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,820 with a hike of Rs. 270.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 80,200 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS