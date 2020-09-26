Gold and silver rates today surges in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 26 September 2020

Gold rate today, 26 September 2020: The gold rates continue to increased on Saturday in the Indian markets following the gold rates in global markets. On MCX, gold futures have seen a hikes by Rs. 360 to Rs. 51,580 per 10 gram while silver futures have been at Rs. 59,050 per kg with an increase of Rs. 2050. The investors believe that the Gold tends to benefit from stimulus measures from central banks. However, going by the gold rates per day, here are the rates.

The Gold rates in Bangalore have surged today by Rs. 360 per ten grams of 22 carat to Rs. 47,310 and per ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,580 with a hike of Rs. 360.



The gold rates in Hyderabad surged by Rs. 510



to Rs 48,060 per ten grams of 22 carat and the gold rate of 24 carat is at 52,380 with a hike of Rs. 510. In Kerala, gold rate have been at Rs 46,160 per ten gram of 22 carat while ten grams of 24 carat gold at Rs. 50,410 with a hike of Rs 260.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh have been at Rs. 48,060 and Rs. 51,380 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 47,310 Rs. 51,580 Rs.59,050 Hyderabad Rs. 48,060 Rs. 52,380 Rs.59,050 Kerala Rs. 46,160 Rs. 50,410 Rs 59,050 Vizag Rs. 48,060 Rs. 52,380 Rs.59,050

How many times gold rates change in a day?



As the yellow metal gold is traded at Multi Commodity Exchange where the gold rates changes at every moment in the business times. The price alter is mainly due to various factors such as political and economical issues happening in the world. Amid disputes between countries, and demand and supply etc may trigger changes in the prices at every minute. Gold rates vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.



How Gold rate is calculated?



As there is no specific measure for the gold and the prices differ from jeweller to jeweller. Final price of the jewellery = Price of gold X (Weight in grams) + Making charges + GST at 3% on (Price of jewellery + making charges)

Making charges vary depending on the style of the ornament you require as it takes time and work while machine-made jewellery costs less than man-made ones. Gold is regarded as a safe investment-asset and acts as a good hedge against inflation. It has become the go-to-investment-avenue for millions of investors.