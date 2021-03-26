Gold rate today hike at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 26 March 2021

Gold rates today on 26 March 2021: The gold rates have once again hiked at all major cities across the country on Friday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 45,820 with Rs. 120 hike. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities, let's have a look at the time for the day.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 42,000 with Rs. 100 hike and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,820 with Rs. 120 hike. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 42,000 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,820 with a hike of Rs. 100 and Rs. 120.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 42,000 Rs. 45,820 Rs.65,700 Hyderabad Rs. 42,000 Rs. 45,820 Rs.69,400 Kerala Rs. 42,000 Rs. 45,820 Rs.65,700 Vizag Rs. 42,000 Rs. 45,820 Rs.69,400

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 42,000 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 45,820 with a hike of Rs. 100 and Rs. 120. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 42,000 per ten grams of 22 carat with Rs. 100 hike and Rs. 45,820 per ten grams of 24 carats with Rs. 120 hike

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.