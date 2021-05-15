Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 15 May 2021

Gold rate today on 15 May 2021: Gold rate today have been stable at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,050 witha hike of Rs 150 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,000 with a hike of Rs. 100. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,920 per ten gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 80 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,000 with a fall of Rs. 90.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 45,950 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs 150 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,700 with agile of Rs. 140. In Mumbai, the gold rate has been at Rs. 44,850 and Rs. 45,850 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 130 hike.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,050 Rs. 50,000 Rs.70,500 Chennai Rs. 44,920 Rs. 49,000 Rs.75,300 Kolkata Rs. 45,950 Rs. 49,700 Rs.70,500 Mumbai Rs. 44,850 Rs. 45,850 Rs.70,500





Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.

