Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai remains choppy on 8 June 2021

Gold rate today on 8 June 2021: Gold rate today remain choppy at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,950 with Rs. 840 surge and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,300 with a surge of Rs. 1040. The gold rate in Chennai is at Rs 46,050 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 110 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,240 with Rs. 120 fall.



The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,030 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 120 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,730 with a surge of Rs. 20. Meanwhile, the gold rate in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 47,510 and Rs. 48,510 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 800 fall.



Silver rate have been at Rs 71,000 with fall of Rs. 60p in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the rate of silver at Chennai is at Rs. 75,800 with slash of Rs. 500.



Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai are as follows

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,950 Rs. 52,300 Rs.71,000 Chennai Rs. 46,050 Rs. 50,240 Rs.75,800 Kolkata Rs. 48,030 Rs. 50,730 Rs.71,000 Mumbai Rs. 47,510 Rs. 48,510 Rs.75,800

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.