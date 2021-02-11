Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam hikes on 11 February 2021

Gold rates today on 11 February 2021: The gold rates have gone up on Thursday at all major cities across the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,810 with a hike of Rs.100. The yellow metal prices in different cities for the day are as follows.

Gold rate in Bangalore City for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 44,750 with a hike of Rs. 100 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,810 with Rs. 100 hike. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 44,750 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,810 with Rs. 100.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,750 Rs. 48,810 Rs.69,200 Hyderabad Rs. 44,750 Rs. 48,810 Rs.74,400 Kerala Rs. 44,750 Rs. 48,810 Rs.69,600 Vizag Rs. 44,750 Rs. 48,810 Rs.74,400

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 44,750 per 10 gram of 22 carats, and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,810. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 44,750, and Rs. 48,810 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.