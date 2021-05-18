Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 18 May 2021

Gold rate today on 18 May 2021: The gold rate today have been hiked at all major cities across the country on Tuesday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 49,260. The yellow metal prices have remained choppy in the last week.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 45,150 with Rs. 240 hike and the price of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,260 with Rs. 270 hike. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 45,150 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,260 with a hike of Rs. 270 on both the metals.

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs. 45,150 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is Rs. 49,260 with a hike of Rs 240 and Rs. 270 on both metals respectively. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 45,150 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 49,260 per ten grams of 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 240 and Rs. 270.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,150 Rs. 49,260 Rs.72,000 Hyderabad Rs. 45,150 Rs. 49,260 Rs.76,800 Kerala Rs. 45,150 Rs. 49,260 Rs.72,000 Vizag Rs. 45,150 Rs. 49,260 Rs.76,800

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.