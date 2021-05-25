Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 25 May 2021

Gold rate today on 25 May 2021: After being choppy earlier to the week, the gold rate continued to be stable for the last five days. However, the gold rate have recorded highest in the last four months in this week due to the fall in the cryptocurrency. Going by the past two month trend, the yellow metal has seen fall in April and later has gone up in May.



The gold rate in Hyderabad today has been at Rs. 49,750 for ten grams of 24 carat and while the gold rate for ten gram of 22 carat is at Rs. 45,600. The gold rate in Bangalore for ten grams of 22 carat is at Rs. 45,600 and the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,750.



Gold rate in Kerala is remained stable at Rs. 45,600 per 10 gram of 22 carats and for the ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,750. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam also followed the same trends with Rs. 45,600 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 49,750 per ten grams of 24 carats.



On the other hand, silver rates have been choppy acros the country. The silver rate hiked by Rs. 300 all across the country taking the prices to Rs. 76,000 in Hyderabad, and the silver rate in Bangalore and Kerala is at Rs. 71,500, and Rs. 76,000 in Visakhapatnam.



City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,600 Rs. 49,750 Rs.71,500 Hyderabad Rs. 45,600 Rs. 49,750 Rs.76,000 Kerala Rs. 45,600 Rs. 49,750 Rs.71,500 Vizag Rs. 45,600 Rs. 49,750 Rs.76,000





Meanwhile, gold rate continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.