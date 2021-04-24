Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes on 24 April 2021

Gold rates today on 24 April 2021: The gold rates have slashes at all major cities across the country on Saturday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,870 with Rs. 330 fall. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities and have remained choppy in the last week.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 44,800 with a fall of Rs. 300 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,870 with a fall of Rs. 330. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 44,800 per ten gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs. 3p0 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,870 with a fall of Rs. 330.

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 44,800 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,870 with a fall of Rs. 300 and Rs. 330. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 44,800 per ten grams of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 300 and Rs. 48,870 per ten grams of 24 carats gold with a fall of Rs. 330.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,870 Rs. 48,870 Rs.68,900 Hyderabad Rs. 44,870 Rs. 48,870 Rs.74,300 Kerala Rs. 44,870 Rs. 48,870 Rs.68,900 Vizag Rs. 44,870 Rs. 48,870 Rs.74,300

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.