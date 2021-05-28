Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes on 28 May 2021

Gold rate today on 28 May 2021: The gold rate have seen a slash at all major cities across the country on Friday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 50,100 with a fall of Rs 200. However, the gold rates have been all time high in the last four month and let's have a look at today's gold rate at respective areas. Earlier in the week, the gold rate have been stable continuously for the five days and have hiked on Thursday.



Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 45,900 with a fall of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of ten gram of 24-carat is at Rs. 50,100 with a fall of Rs. 200. The gold rate in Hyderabad is holding at Rs 45,900 per ten gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs. 200 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,100 with a fall of Rs 200.



Gold rate in Kerala also followed the same trends with a fall of Rs. 200 per ten gram of 22 carat gold to Rs. 45,900 and the gold rate of ten gram of 24 carat is slashed by Rs. 200 taking the rate to Rs. 50,100. The gold rate in Visakhapatnam registered a fall of Rs. 200 per ten gram of both 22 carat and 24 carat respectively taking the prices to Rs. 45,900 and Rs. 50,100.



On the other hand, silver rates have been slashed by Rs. 1600 in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam closing at Rs. 75,700, and Rs. 1300 fall at Bangalore and Kerala closing at Rs 71,400.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,100 Rs.71,400 Hyderabad Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,100 Rs.75,700 Kerala Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,100 Rs.71,400 Vizag Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,100 Rs.75,700

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, Meanwhile, gold rate continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate. The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.

While coming to investment on gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation what to buy whether, gold, pearls or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be good margin in the bars. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going for installment basis for a period of 11 months.





