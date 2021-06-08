Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes on 8 June 2021

Gold rate today on 8 June 2021: The gold rate have slashed at all major cities across the country on Tuesday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 49,970 with a fall of Rs. 110. The gold rates have been choppy and remained all time high in the last four month and going further highs since last four days. Let's have a look at today's gold rate at respective areas.



Gold rate in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 45,800 with a slash of Rs 110 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,970 with a fall of Rs. 110. The gold rate in Hyderabad is holding at Rs 45,800 pegold prices today, gold rates today, latest gold prices,mcx gold price,gold price per gram,gold price per 10 gram,silver prices today,silver rates today,mcx silver prices,24 karat gold price, 22 karat gold price, 1gram gold rate,1gram silver rate, gold rate, Gold Rate hyderabad, Gold Rate india, Gold Rate new delhi, Gold price new delhi, gold rate hyderbad, today gold rate Delhi, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbair 10 gram of 22-carat with a slash of Rs. 110 and 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,970 with a slash of Rs. 110.

Gold rate in Kerala per 10 gram of 22 carat gold is at Rs. 45,800 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,970 with a slash of Rs. 110 on both the metals. The gold rate in Visakhapatnam per 10 gram of both 22 carat is at Rs. 45,800 and and for 10 gram of 24 carat gold rate is Rs. 49,970 with a fall of Rs. 110.



On the other hand, silver rates have been per kilogram in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 75,800 with a slash of Rs. 500 and at Bangalore and Kerala prices closed at Rs 71,000 with a fall of Rs. 600.



Gold rate across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,800 Rs. 49,970 Rs.71,000 Hyderabad Rs. 45,800 Rs. 49,970 Rs.75,800 Kerala Rs. 45,800 Rs. 49,970 Rs.71,000 Vizag Rs. 45,800 Rs. 49,970 Rs.75,800

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, Meanwhile, gold rate continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate. The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.



Investment on gold in Hyderabad



While coming to investment on gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation what to buy whether, gold, pearls or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be good margin in the bars. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going for installment basis for a period of 11 months.