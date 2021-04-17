Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges on 17 April 2021

Gold rates today on 17 April 2021: The gold rates have surged at all major cities across the country on Saturday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,000 with Rs. 330 hike. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities and have remained choppy in the last week.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 44,000 with a hike of Rs. 300 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,000 with a hike of Rs. 300. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 44,000 per ten gram of 22-carat with a surge of Rs. 300 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,000 with a surge of Rs. 330.

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 44,000 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,000 with a hike of Rs. 300 and Rs. 330. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 44,000 per ten grams of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 300 and Rs. 48,000 per ten grams of 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 330





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,000 Rs. 48,000 Rs.68,500 Hyderabad Rs. 44,000 Rs. 48,000 Rs.73,400 Kerala Rs. 44,000 Rs. 48,000 Rs.68,500 Vizag Rs. 44,000 Rs. 48,000 Rs.73,400

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.