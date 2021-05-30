Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges on 30 May 2021

Gold rate today on 30 May 2021: The gold rate have seen a surge at all major cities across the country on Sunday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 49,950. However, the gold rates have been all time high in the last four month and let's have a look at today's gold rate at respective areas.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 45,800 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of ten gram of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,950 with a hike of Rs. 90. The gold rate in Hyderabad is holding at Rs 45,800 per ten gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 100 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,950 with a hike of Rs 90.

Gold rate in Kerala also followed the same trends with a hike of Rs. 100 per ten gram of 22 carat gold to Rs. 45,800 and the gold rate of ten gram of 24 carat is surged by Rs. 90 taking the rate to Rs. 49,950. The gold rate in Visakhapatnam registered a hike of Rs. 100 per ten gram of both 22 carat taking the price to Rs. 45,800 and and for ten gram of 24 carat gold rate is Rs. 49,950 with a hike of Rs. 90.

On the other hand, silver rates have been surged by Rs. 100 in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam closing at Rs. 76,200, and Rs. 400 fall at Bangalore and Kerala closing at Rs 71,600.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,800 Rs. 49,950 Rs.71,600 Hyderabad Rs. 45,800 Rs. 49,950 Rs.76,200 Kerala Rs. 45,800 Rs. 49,950 Rs.71,600 Vizag Rs. 45,800 Rs. 49,950 Rs.76,200

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, Meanwhile, gold rate continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate. The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.

While coming to investment on gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation what to buy whether, gold, pearls or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be good margin in the bars. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going for installment basis for a period of 11 months.