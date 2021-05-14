Gold rate today remains stable in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 14 May 2021

Gold rate today on 14 May 2021: The gold rate today have been stable at all major cities across the country on Friday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,560. The yellow metal prices have remained choppy in the last week.



Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 44,500 without change and the price of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,560. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 44,500 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,560.



The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 44,200 per 10 gram of 22 carats without change and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 44,500 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 48,560 per ten grams of 24 carats gold.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,500 Rs. 48,560 Rs.70,500 Hyderabad Rs. 44,500 Rs. 48,560 Rs.75,900 Kerala Rs. 44,500 Rs. 48,560 Rs.70,500 Vizag Rs. 44,500 Rs. 48,560 Rs.75,900

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.