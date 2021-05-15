Gold rate today remains stable in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 15 May 2021

Gold rate today on 15 May 2021: The gold rate today have been hiked at all major cities across the country on Saturday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,710. The yellow metal prices have remained choppy in the last week.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 44,650 with an Rs. 150 hike and the price of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,710 with Rs 150 hike. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 44,500 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,560 with a hike of Rs. 150 on both the metals.

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 44,650 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is Rs. 48,710 with a hike of Rs 150. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 44,650 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 48,710 per ten grams of 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 150.







City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,650 Rs. 48,710 Rs.70,500 Hyderabad Rs. 44,650 Rs. 48,710 Rs.75,300 Kerala Rs. 44,650 Rs. 48,710 Rs.70,500 Vizag Rs. 44,650 Rs. 48,710 Rs.75,300





Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.