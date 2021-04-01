Gold rate today slashes at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 01 April 2021

Gold rates today on 01 April 2021: The gold rates have slashed at all major cities across the country on Thursday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 44,840 with Rs. 270 fall. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities and have remained choppy in the last week.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 41,100 with Rs. 250 fall and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 44,840 with a fall of Rs. 270. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 41,100 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 44,840 with a fall of Rs. 250 and Rs. 270.

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 41,100 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 44,840 with a fall of Rs. 250 and Rs. 270. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 41,100 per ten grams of 22 carat with Rs. 10 hike and Rs. 44,840 per ten grams of 24 carats with Rs. 250 and Rs. 270 fall.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 41,100 Rs. 44,840 Rs.65,500 Hyderabad Rs. 41,100 Rs. 44,840 Rs.67,300 Kerala Rs. 41,100 Rs. 44,840 Rs.63,200 Vizag Rs. 41,100 Rs. 44,840 Rs.67,300



