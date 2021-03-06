Gold rate today slashes in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 06 March 2021

Gold rates today on 06 March 2021: The gold rates have continued to slashed at all major cities across the country on Saturday as well. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 45,220 with a fall of Rs. 380. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities, let's have a look at the time for the day.



Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 41,450 with a fall of Rs. 350 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,220 with a slash of Rs. 380. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 41,450 with a fall of Rs. 350 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,220 with a slash of Rs. 380.

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 41,450 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 350, and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 45,220 with a fall of Rs. 380. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 41,450, and Rs. 45,220 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively with a fall of Rs. 350 and Rs. 380 on both the metals. While the silver rates across the country have fall down at various cities.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 41,450 Rs. 45,220 Rs.67,600 Hyderabad Rs. 41,450 Rs. 45,220 Rs.69,900 Kerala Rs. 41,450 Rs. 45,220 Rs.65,420 Vizag Rs. 41,450 Rs. 45,220 Rs.69,900

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.