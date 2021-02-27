Gold rate today slashes in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 27 February 2021

Gold rates today on 27 February 2021: The gold rates have continued to fall down on Saturday at all major cities across the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 47,180 with a fall of Rs. 170. As the yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities, let's have a look at the time for the day.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 43,250 with a fall of Rs. 100 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,180 with a fall of Rs. 150 and Rs. 180. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 43,250 with a fall of Rs. 150 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,180 with a slash of Rs. 170.

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 43,250 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 150, and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 47,180 with a fall of Rs. 170. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 43,250, and Rs. 47,180 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively with a fall of Rs. 150 and Rs. 170. While the silver rates across the country have hiked at various cities.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,250 Rs. 47,180 Rs.70,600 Hyderabad Rs. 43,250 Rs. 47,180 Rs.73,300 Kerala Rs. 43,250 Rs. 47,180 Rs.68,800 Vizag Rs. 43,250 Rs. 47,180 Rs.73,300

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.