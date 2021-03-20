Gold rate today slashes in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam remains stable on 20 March 2021

Gold rates today on 20 March 2021: The gold rates have fall down in all major cities across the country on Saturday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 45,930 with a slash of Rs. 110. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities, let's have a look at the time for the day.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 42,100 with a fall of Rs. 100 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,930 with a decrease of Rs. 110. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 42,100 with a fall of Rs. 100 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,930 with a fall of Rs. 110.

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 42,100 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 45,930 with a fall of Rs. 100 and Rs. 110. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 42,100 per ten grams of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 100 and Rs. 45,930 per ten grams of 24 carats with Rs. 110 fall.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 42,100 Rs. 45,930 Rs.67,300 Hyderabad Rs. 42,100 Rs. 45,930 Rs.71,500 Kerala Rs. 42,100 Rs. 45,930 Rs.67,300 Vizag Rs. 42,100 Rs. 45,930 Rs.71,500

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.