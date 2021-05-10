Gold rate today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 10 May 2021

Gold rate today on 10 May 2021: Gold rate today have been surges at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,000 with Rs. 10 hike and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,000 with Rs 2,990 fall. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 45,110 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 hike and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,210 with Rs. 140 surge.



The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,000 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 hike and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,660 with Rs. 10 hike. In Mumbai, the gold rate have been at Rs. 44,910 and Rs. 45,910 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 10 hike.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,000 Rs. 47,000 Rs.71,500 Chennai Rs. 45,110 Rs. 49,210 Rs.76,100 Kolkata Rs. 46,000 Rs. 49,660 Rs.71,500 Mumbai Rs. 44,910 Rs. 45,910 Rs.71,500

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.