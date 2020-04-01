Gold rate tumbles today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 1 April, 2020

Gold rates have seen a slight fall across the metropolitan cities in India on Wednesday, April 1. Going by the rates, the ten gram of 22 carat in Delhi is decreased by Rs. 8 to Rs. 41,010 and the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also decreased by Rs. 9 to Rs. 43,290.

In Chennai, the gold rates have seen a fall of Rs. 10 per ten grams of 22 carat by which the rate is tagged at Rs 39,510 while the 24 carat gold price also reduced by Rs. 10 to 43,160.

Coming to another major metro city Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat increased by Rs. 425 to Rs. 40,560 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also increased by Rs. 455 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 43,200.

While in the commercial capital Mumbai, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is reduced by a huge margin of Rs. 10 to Rs 40,740 and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also cut down by Rs. 10 to Rs. 41,740.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 41.010 Rs. 43,290 Rs.39,480 Chennai Rs. 39,510 Rs. 43,160 Rs. 39,480 Kolkata Rs. 38,560 Rs.43, 200 Rs. 39,480 Mumbai Rs. 40,740 Rs. 41,740 Rs.39,480



